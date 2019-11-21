Uber tests program to let passengers and drivers record audio of rides

Posted 5:29 am, November 21, 2019, by , Updated at 05:33AM, November 21, 2019

Data pix.

Watch the video above for a look at Uber safety tips.

NEW YORK CITY, New York (AP) — Uber will let passengers and drivers record audio of their rides in an attempt to improve its safety record.

The ride-hailing company plans to pilot the feature in cities in Brazil and Mexico in December. It eventually hopes to launch it in other markets including the United States, although it has no timeline for possible expansion.

The feature will allow customers to opt into recording all or select trips.

Uber has struggled with safety issues and faced accusations that some of its drivers have assaulted and raped passengers. Some of its drivers also have been attacked by passengers.

Uber says the recordings will be encrypted to protect privacy. Users can later share the recording with Uber if they want to report a problem.

Related stories
Google Map for coordinates 40.712775 by -74.005973.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.