Thanksgiving 2019: Places to enjoy free meals and togetherness throughout Northeast Ohio
CLEVELAND – There are a number of organizations that are offering a hot meal and some Thanksgiving company this year. Unless otherwise noted, all the meals are on Thanksgiving Day, Thursday, November 28.
If your church, parish or organization is hosting a Thanksgiving meal and you would like it to be added to this list, please email us the organization name, location, date & time at tips@fox8.com.
Church of St. Anselm (Kelly Hall)
12969 Chillicothe Rd. in Chesterland
Meal served from noon to 3 p.m.
Church of the Epiphany
21000 Lakeshore Boulevard in Euclid
Community meal served on Sunday, Nov. 24 at 4 p.m.
House of Blues
308 Euclid Ave. in Cleveland
Meal served from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Live music and entertainment for those in need. (Must be homeless, low income, alone, etc.)
Imani Church
1505 E. 206th St. in Euclid
Meal served from 12 p.m. to 3 p.m.
Lafayette United Methodist Church
6201 Lafayette Road in Medina
Saturday, Nov. 23
Meal served from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m.
Lorain County Community College
1005 N. Abbe Rd, Elyria
Wednesday, Nov. 27
Meal served from 5 to 7 p.m.
Reaser Grand Room in the Spitzer Conference Center (formerly known as Spitzer Grand Room)
This LCCC tradition provides a free, family-style Thanksgiving Dinner to anyone unable to share the holiday with family or friends. This community service event is free and open to the public.
Mary Queen of Peace Parish
4423 Pearl Road in Cleveland
Meal served from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.
Mt. Zion Congregational Church UCC
10723 Magnolia Dr. in Cleveland
Meal served from 12 p.m. to 1 p.m.
New Beginnings Outreach Ministries Church
929 Wooster Rd. W. in Barberton
Saturday, Nov. 23
Meal served from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m.
929 Pearl Rd. in Brunswick
Meal served from 12 p.m. to 2 p.m.
St. Andrew Kim Parish
2310 W. 14th Street in Cleveland
Meal served from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.
St. Augustine Church
2486 West 14th Street in Cleveland
Meal served from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.
St. Colman Parish
2027 W. 65th Street in Cleveland
Meal served from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.
St. Mary Parish (Parish Hall)
250 3rd St. in Elyria
Meal served from 12 p.m. to 3 p.m.
St. Rita Parish
33200 Baldwin Rd in Solon
Meal served from noon – 3 p.m. (Reservations requested, Call by Nov. 25, 440-238-1350 X100)
