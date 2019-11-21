× Thanksgiving 2019: Places to enjoy free meals and togetherness throughout Northeast Ohio

CLEVELAND – There are a number of organizations that are offering a hot meal and some Thanksgiving company this year. Unless otherwise noted, all the meals are on Thanksgiving Day, Thursday, November 28.

If your church, parish or organization is hosting a Thanksgiving meal and you would like it to be added to this list, please email us the organization name, location, date & time at tips@fox8.com.

Church of St. Anselm (Kelly Hall)

12969 Chillicothe Rd. in Chesterland

Meal served from noon to 3 p.m.

Church of the Epiphany

21000 Lakeshore Boulevard in Euclid

Community meal served on Sunday, Nov. 24 at 4 p.m.

House of Blues

308 Euclid Ave. in Cleveland

Meal served from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Live music and entertainment for those in need. (Must be homeless, low income, alone, etc.)

Imani Church

1505 E. 206th St. in Euclid

Meal served from 12 p.m. to 3 p.m.

Lafayette United Methodist Church

6201 Lafayette Road in Medina

Saturday, Nov. 23

Meal served from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m.

Lorain County Community College

1005 N. Abbe Rd, Elyria

Wednesday, Nov. 27

Meal served from 5 to 7 p.m.

Reaser Grand Room in the Spitzer Conference Center (formerly known as Spitzer Grand Room)

This LCCC tradition provides a free, family-style Thanksgiving Dinner to anyone unable to share the holiday with family or friends. This community service event is free and open to the public.

Mary Queen of Peace Parish

4423 Pearl Road in Cleveland

Meal served from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Mt. Zion Congregational Church UCC

10723 Magnolia Dr. in Cleveland

Meal served from 12 p.m. to 1 p.m.

New Beginnings Outreach Ministries Church

929 Wooster Rd. W. in Barberton

Saturday, Nov. 23

Meal served from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m.

St. Ambrose Parish

929 Pearl Rd. in Brunswick

Meal served from 12 p.m. to 2 p.m.

St. Andrew Kim Parish

2310 W. 14th Street in Cleveland

Meal served from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.

St. Augustine Church

2486 West 14th Street in Cleveland

Meal served from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.

St. Colman Parish

2027 W. 65th Street in Cleveland

Meal served from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.

St. Mary Parish (Parish Hall)

250 3rd St. in Elyria

Meal served from 12 p.m. to 3 p.m.

St. Rita Parish

33200 Baldwin Rd in Solon

Meal served from noon – 3 p.m. (Reservations requested, Call by Nov. 25, 440-238-1350 X100)

