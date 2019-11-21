White House impeachment inquiry; watch live

Sentencing set for man convicted of killing Westerville police officers

Posted 10:14 am, November 21, 2019, by , Updated at 10:17AM, November 21, 2019
Data pix.

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Sentencing is set for an Ohio man convicted of killing two suburban police officers responding to a 911 hang-up call.

**For previous coverage, watch the video above**

Quentin Smith was found guilty Nov. 1 of two counts of aggravated murder for fatally shooting Westerville officers Eric Joering and Anthony Morelli in February 2018.

A divided jury on Nov. 6 recommended life with no parole over a death sentence. Judge Richard Frye will formally sentence Smith Thursday afternoon. Frye can't override the jury’s decision.

Franklin County prosecutors said Smith killed the officers in an exchange of gunfire after opening his apartment door. Smith was shot five times.

Defense attorney Frederick Benton didn't dispute that Smith shot the officers, but said it happened in "a moment of chaos, panic and crisis."

Continuing coverage. 

Related stories
Google Map for coordinates 39.961176 by -82.998794.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.