Savory & delicious: Enjoy the McCool family’s famous corn casserole

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WJW) — It's as fabulous as Tracy McCool herself! The McCool family's corn casserole is famous in our FOX 8 newsroom and now, you can steal the spotlight with it too.

This is a dish that'll definitely impress your holiday guests.

McCool Family’s Corn Casserole

INGREDIENTS

1/4 pound butter

1 large onion, chopped

2 eggs, beaten

1 can creamed corn

1 can whole kernel corn

1 pkg Jiffy corn muffin mix

Cheddar cheese, shredded

INSTRUCTIONS

Saute onion in butter. Mix eggs, creamed corn, whole kernel corn (with juice) and muffin mix in large bowl. Pour into a 9×13 greased pan. Spoon sauteed onions over mixture in pan. Sprinkle with cheese and bake at 400°F for 30 minutes.

