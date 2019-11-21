Savory & delicious: Enjoy the McCool family’s famous corn casserole

Posted 10:17 pm, November 21, 2019, by
Data pix.

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WJW) — It's as fabulous as Tracy McCool herself! The McCool family's corn casserole is famous in our FOX 8 newsroom and now, you can steal the spotlight with it too.

This is a dish that'll definitely impress your holiday guests.

McCool Family’s Corn Casserole

INGREDIENTS

  • 1/4 pound butter
  • 1 large onion, chopped
  • 2 eggs, beaten
  • 1 can creamed corn
  • 1 can whole kernel corn
  • 1 pkg Jiffy corn muffin mix
  • Cheddar cheese, shredded

INSTRUCTIONS

  1. Saute onion in butter.
  2. Mix eggs, creamed corn, whole kernel corn (with juice) and muffin mix in large bowl.
  3. Pour into a 9×13 greased pan.
  4. Spoon sauteed onions over mixture in pan.
  5. Sprinkle with cheese and bake at 400°F for 30 minutes.

More holiday recipes, here.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.