Savory & delicious: Enjoy the McCool family’s famous corn casserole

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WJW) — It's as fabulous as Tracy McCool herself! The McCool family's corn casserole is famous in our FOX 8 newsroom and now, you can steal the spotlight with it too.
This is a dish that'll definitely impress your holiday guests.
McCool Family’s Corn Casserole
INGREDIENTS
- 1/4 pound butter
- 1 large onion, chopped
- 2 eggs, beaten
- 1 can creamed corn
- 1 can whole kernel corn
- 1 pkg Jiffy corn muffin mix
- Cheddar cheese, shredded
INSTRUCTIONS
- Saute onion in butter.
- Mix eggs, creamed corn, whole kernel corn (with juice) and muffin mix in large bowl.
- Pour into a 9×13 greased pan.
- Spoon sauteed onions over mixture in pan.
- Sprinkle with cheese and bake at 400°F for 30 minutes.