Salad products in Ohio recalled because of possible E.coli contamination

WASHINGTON, D.C. – Missa Bay, LLC, is recalling approximately 97,272 pounds of salad products that contain meat or poultry because the lettuce may be contaminated with E. coli.

The salad products items were produced from October 14, 2019 through October 16, 2019.

The products subject to recall bear establishment number “EST. 18502B” inside the USDA mark of inspection. These items were shipped to distribution locations in Alabama, Connecticut, Florida, Georgia, Illinois, Indiana, Louisiana, Maine, Maryland, Massachusetts, Michigan, Minnesota, Mississippi, Missouri, New Jersey, New York, North Carolina, Ohio, Pennsylvania, South Carolina, Virginia and Wisconsin.

The contamination was found during a foodborne illness outbreak investigation.

Here’s a full list of all the items affected.