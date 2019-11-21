Road closures for next week’s Winterfest in downtown Cleveland
CLEVELAND (WJW)– Winterfest is back for another year at Public Square in downtown Cleveland.
The tree lighting and holiday festival is from 1 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. on Saturday, Nov. 30. It starts with the opening of the Cleveland Foundation skating rink and includes family fun like horse and carriage rides, food trucks and fireworks.
Those traveling downtown for the holiday festivities are encouraged to use RTA.
The following roads will be closed for Winterfest:
Friday, Nov. 29 – 7 a.m.
- Superior at Public Square – Closed at E. Roadway and W. Roadway; E. and W. Roadways and the elbow remain open to traffic.
Saturday, Nov. 30 – 7 a.m. – Sunday, Dec. 1 – 1 a.m.
- Superior at E. 3rd closed; exit the Hyatt garage eastbound on Superior
- Ontario at St. Clair closed; access to Marriott loading dock maintained
- Frankfurt at W. 3rd closed
- Euclid at E. 6th closed; residential, valet and hotel access maintained
- Superior at W. 3rd; valet access maintained
- South Roadway to southbound Ontario closed; northbound traffic from Ontario to Euclid eastbound, maintained
- Rockwell at W. Mall Drive closed
41.499660 -81.693664