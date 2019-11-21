× Road closures for next week’s Winterfest in downtown Cleveland

CLEVELAND (WJW)– Winterfest is back for another year at Public Square in downtown Cleveland.

The tree lighting and holiday festival is from 1 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. on Saturday, Nov. 30. It starts with the opening of the Cleveland Foundation skating rink and includes family fun like horse and carriage rides, food trucks and fireworks.

Those traveling downtown for the holiday festivities are encouraged to use RTA.

The following roads will be closed for Winterfest:

Friday, Nov. 29 – 7 a.m.

Superior at Public Square – Closed at E. Roadway and W. Roadway; E. and W. Roadways and the elbow remain open to traffic.

Saturday, Nov. 30 – 7 a.m. – Sunday, Dec. 1 – 1 a.m.

Superior at E. 3rd closed; exit the Hyatt garage eastbound on Superior

Ontario at St. Clair closed; access to Marriott loading dock maintained

Frankfurt at W. 3rd closed

Euclid at E. 6th closed; residential, valet and hotel access maintained

Superior at W. 3rd; valet access maintained

South Roadway to southbound Ontario closed; northbound traffic from Ontario to Euclid eastbound, maintained

Rockwell at W. Mall Drive closed