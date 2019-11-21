Recipe for Spoon Blossoms’ Pumpkin Heaven muffin, quick bread and cake
Check out this delicious recipe from Spoon Blossoms:
Pumpkin Heaven Muffin/Quick Bread/Cake
Preheat Oven: 350
Baking Time: Muffins 12 minutes or Quick Bread/Cake 30+ minutes
Ingredients:
Part 1-Wet
4 eggs each
1 2/3 cup granulated sugar
1 cup vegetable oil
15 oz. canned pumpkin
Combine all wet ingredients until smooth, set aside
Part 2-Dry
2 cups A/P Flour
2 tsp baking powder
2 tsp cinnamon
1 tsp baking soda
1 tsp salt
Combine all dry ingredients; add the dry to the wet ingredients, just until moist, make sure not to over mix.