Recipe for Spoon Blossoms’ Pumpkin Heaven muffin, quick bread and cake

Pumpkin Heaven Muffin/Quick Bread/Cake

Preheat Oven: 350

Baking Time: Muffins 12 minutes or Quick Bread/Cake 30+ minutes

Ingredients:

Part 1-Wet

4 eggs each

1 2/3 cup granulated sugar

1 cup vegetable oil

15 oz. canned pumpkin

Combine all wet ingredients until smooth, set aside

Part 2-Dry

2 cups A/P Flour

2 tsp baking powder

2 tsp cinnamon

1 tsp baking soda

1 tsp salt

Combine all dry ingredients; add the dry to the wet ingredients, just until moist, make sure not to over mix.

