Rain and wind for evening rush hour

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WJW) - Winds will be picking up as we head into the afternoon and evening.

Temperatures will start in the 30s.

The rain will be moving in throughout the day.

It will start to pick up during evening rush hour.

The cold front will move in during the late evening hours.

Temperatures will be in the 50s even at 9 p.m.

Cold air is behind it as the front will move through while most of us are sleeping.

There will be rain showers tonight with a mix of snow.

Stay tuned for more on a possible wintry mix Friday morning.

It won't last long but it could make the morning commute a little tricky.

Here's your latest 8-day forecast:



Latest weather information here.