Police search for missing man, pregnant woman

MANSFIELD, Ohio (WJW)– Police are asking for information on a couple missing from Mansfield.

Todd Burkhart, 28, and Kyla Hayton, 20, were last seen on Nov. 16 when they dropped off Hayton’s daughter in Columbus. Police said they were travelling to Dayton and expected to return on Sunday.

Hayton is five months pregnant. She has brown hair and green eyes, and weighs 125 pounds.

Burkhart is 5 foot 10, 160 pounds with dark blond hair and blue eyes. He has tattoos on both arms.

Police said they were driving a four-door 2003 silver Toyota Corrolla with license plate HLT1564.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Ashland Police Department at 419-289-3639.