OSHP Trooper struck by van while investigating Madison County crash

MADISON COUNTY, Ohio (WCMH)- An Ohio State Highway Patrol trooper was injured after being struck by a van along Interstate 70 and U.S. 42 in Madison County early Thursday morning.

Jason R. Hofman, who was assigned to the West Jefferson Post, was outside the patrol car on the berm in a reflective vest taking pictures of a crash that already had a lane closed when he was hit by a tan Chevrolet Astro van traveling southbound on U.S. 42.

The van drifted off the right side of the road and struck Hofman, troopers said.

The trooper was flown to the OSU Wexner Medical Center by Medflight.

The incident occurred at about after 6 a.m. on Thursday, according to the Ohio State Highway Patrol.

The driver of the van was not injured in the crash.

The accident remains under investigation.

