White House impeachment inquiry; watch live

NFL upholds Myles Garrett’s indefinite suspension

Posted 2:53 pm, November 21, 2019, by , Updated at 03:12PM, November 21, 2019

Defensive end Myles Garrett #95 of the Cleveland Browns walks off the field after being ejected from the game during the second half at FirstEnergy Stadium on November 14, 2019 in Cleveland, Ohio. The Browns defeated the Steelers 21-7. (Photo by Jason Miller/Getty Images)

CLEVELAND (WJW)– Appeals officers upheld the indefinite suspension of Myles Garrett, the NFL announced on Thursday.

The NFL originally suspended the Browns defensive end for the rest of the season and the playoffs for the incident with Steelers quarterback Mason Rudolph.

An on-field fight broke out during the last 8 seconds of the Thursday night game on Nov. 14. It escalated when Garrett ripped off Rudolph’s and hit him in the head with it.

Garrett’s is the longest suspension for a single on-field incident in league history.

Earlier on Thursday, allegations surfaced that Rudolph used a racial slur prior to the brawl. ESPN reported Garrett told league officials about the slur during his appeals hearing on Wednesday.

The NFL also upheld the one-game suspension of Browns defensive tackle Larry Ogunjobi. Steelers center Maurkice Pouncey’s suspension was reduced from three games to two.

Continuing coverage of this story here

Leave your comments on our Facebook page:

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.