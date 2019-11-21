× NFL upholds Myles Garrett’s indefinite suspension

CLEVELAND (WJW)– Appeals officers upheld the indefinite suspension of Myles Garrett, the NFL announced on Thursday.

The NFL originally suspended the Browns defensive end for the rest of the season and the playoffs for the incident with Steelers quarterback Mason Rudolph.

An on-field fight broke out during the last 8 seconds of the Thursday night game on Nov. 14. It escalated when Garrett ripped off Rudolph’s and hit him in the head with it.

Garrett’s is the longest suspension for a single on-field incident in league history.

Earlier on Thursday, allegations surfaced that Rudolph used a racial slur prior to the brawl. ESPN reported Garrett told league officials about the slur during his appeals hearing on Wednesday.

The NFL also upheld the one-game suspension of Browns defensive tackle Larry Ogunjobi. Steelers center Maurkice Pouncey’s suspension was reduced from three games to two.

