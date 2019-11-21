New Kansas City Royals owner intended to take over Indians: Report

Oscar Mercado #35 celebrates with Francisco Lindor #12 of the Cleveland Indians after hitting a two run home run against the Philadelphia Phillies during the second inning at Progressive Field on September 21, 2019 in Cleveland, Ohio. The Phillies defeated the Indians 9-4. (Photo by David Maxwell/Getty Images)

CLEVELAND (WJW)– The new owner of the Kansas City Royals previously had intentions to take over the Cleveland Indians, according to the Kansas City Star.

Businessman John Sherman’s purchase of the Royals was approved by MLB owners on Thursday.

Sherman became the vice chairman of the Indians in 2016 and increased his investment in the club in the following years. He was required to divest his Tribe shares to buy the Royals.

MLB commissioner Rob Manfred said Sherman joined the Cleveland ownership group with plans of becoming a controlling partner,  the Kansas City Star reported.

