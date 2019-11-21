New canine concoctions: What you need to know before investing in a designer dog

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CLEVELAND (WJW) -- They sound like Dr. Seuss characters. The names of dozens of new “designer dog” breeds like Chiweenies and Pugapoos -- not to mention oodles and oodles of doodles.

However, veterinary Dr. Erin Runcan, who specializes in reproductive medicine at The Ohio State University College of Veterinary Medicine, says they’re actually hybrids created by crossbreeding two pure breeds.

It's something humans have been doing since they first began domesticating wolves.

“That’s what we’ve done for hundreds of years is we’ve selected dogs that serve a particular purpose, look a certain way or perform a certain way,” said Dr. Runcan.

However, she says the current trend of cross-breeding and creating a cutesy name is a new trend that began as a marketing strategy.

“Where I saw it a lot is with the pet store industry, that they were crossing two breeds and giving it a cute name and marketing it to their clients as a pure bred whatever,” said Dr. Runcan.

Dr. Runcan, who is a breeder herself, says people need to be careful when purchasing a pet and make sure the breeder has the best interest of the animal in mind, and that they aren’t just trying to make money.

“That’s where this is kind of going astray; people are using it as a quick buck, doubling and tripling the price,” said Dr. Runcan.

**Watch the video, above, for more**

Read more, here.