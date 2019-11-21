Myles Garrett: ‘I know what I heard…But his actions do not excuse my lack of restraint in the moment’

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CLEVELAND (WJW) — Browns defensive end Myles Garrett released a statement Thursday evening following the league's announcement that appeals officers have decided to uphold his indefinite suspension.

Garrett released a statement on Twitter that reads:

"I was assured that the hearing was space that afforded the opportunity to speak openly and honestly about the incident that led to my suspension. This was not meant for public dissemination, nor was it a convenient attempt to justify my actions or restore my image in the eyes of those I disappointed. I know what I heard. Whether my opponent's comment was born out of frustration or ignorance, I cannot say. But his actions do not excuse my lack of restraint in the moment, and I truly regret the impact this has had on the league, the Browns and our devoted fans."

The NFL originally suspended the Browns defensive end for the rest of the season and the playoffs for the incident with Steelers quarterback Mason Rudolph.

An on-field fight broke out during the last 8 seconds of the Thursday night game on Nov. 14. It escalated when Garrett ripped off Rudolph's helmet and hit him in the head with it.

Earlier on Thursday, allegations surfaced that Rudolph used a racial slur prior to the brawl. ESPN reported Garrett told league officials about the slur during his appeals hearing on Wednesday. ESPN's Adam Schefter later reported the NFL looked into the allegations that Rudolph used a racial epithet and "found no such evidence."

The Browns General Manager John Dorsey also released a statement Thursday night on Garrett's suspension being upheld. It reads:

“As we’ve consistently stated, our organizational support for Myles will continue. He is a man of high character and unquestionable integrity. He was open and honest with us about the incident from the start. He has taken accountability for his actions on Thursday night and this situation will not define him. As an organization, our focus going forward remains on the task-at-hand, which is preparing for the Miami Dolphins.”

Garrett's is the longest suspension for a single on-field incident in league history.

Continuing coverage, here.