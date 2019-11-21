Multiple North Olmsted homes hit in string of recent break-ins

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NORTH OLMSTED, Ohio (WJW) -- For the third time this month, police in another west side Cleveland suburb are investigating a rash of home burglaries. Investigators are trying to determine if the same people are responsible.

"A little scary, a little shocked that it happened in this neighborhood," said resident Erin Kelley.

Kelley's neighbor on Lydgate Drive is a victim of one of three aggravated burglaries reported in a North Olmsted community Wednesday evening. According to police reports, all three crimes happened sometime before 9:30 p.m.

"I was in and out ‘til a little before 8 last night and I didn't notice anything out of the ordinary, up until we noticed a flashlight in the backyard, but it happened to be the police searching, so we didn't know anything was going on 'til I saw police cars right outside," she said.

North Olmsted police say her neighbor came home and discovered her inside garage door was unlocked and a light was on that was turned off when she left her house.

"I heard from the police, we have two houses in the back, the street in the back too," neighbor Adel Shoman.

Just one street over on Fielding Drive, two homes right next door to each other were targeted. In one home the burglars broke a back window to get inside.

Asked whether he was surprised to hear about the break-ins, neighbor Rich Horn replied “I had no idea."

Last Friday, two homes in Rocky River were broken into just hours apart, stealing cash, jewelry and a 55-inch television. Rocky River police are working with detectives in Strongsville where burglars broke into at least four homes, stealing thousands of dollars in valuables. In one case, a resident's home security system captured video of the suspects.

Right now, It is unclear if any of the crimes are related.

"That's something different for this neighborhood," said Horn.