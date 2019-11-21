Meteorologist Melissa Mack shares grandmother’s Danish pastry recipe

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WJW) — It's a Mack family favorite and we're sure you'll love it too!

FOX 8 Meteorologist Melissa Mack is sharing a pastry recipe that's been passed down through her family for generations.

Grandma Mack’s Danish Pastry

INGREDIENTS

4 ½ cups Flour

3 sticks of butter

4 tsp. salt

1 cup sugar

3 large eggs

1 tsp. vanilla

¼ cup milk

INGREDIENTS FOR TOPPINGS

1 large jar grape jelly (or flavor of your liking)

1 lbs ground walnuts

1 lb. shredded coconut

INSTRUCTIONS

Mix dry ingredients. Gently work your butter into the blended dry ingredients. For best results, use your pie crust/pastry blender. Then, mix the eggs, vanilla, and milk in a separate bowl and add to the flour/butter mixture. Work it in with your hands until smooth. Add more flour, if needed. Divide the dough in half. Use plenty of flour on board and roll it out to fit 17 ¼” x 11 1/2” cookie/jelly roll pan. You can also use two small cookie/jelly roll pans and divide your dough into 4 parts. Roll your dough to fit either. After dough is rolled out and placed on the bottom of the pan, the first layer will be the grape jelly (or any jelly or jam of your choice). Spread out evenly over the dough. Then, add the coconut, and then, top the coconut with the ground walnuts. Roll out the other half of the dough and repeat the layers above-jelly, coconut, ground walnuts. Press your sides of the dough and make decorative edges to your liking. Bake at 350°F for approximately ½ an hour.

