Make your holidays a little sweeter with AJ Colby’s Chocolate Éclair

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WJW) — Every holiday table needs a sweet treat! Meteorologist AJ Colby is predicting that this one will be a favorite with everyone in your family.

AJ Colby’s Chocolate Éclair

INGREDIENTS

1 cup water

1 cup flour

½ cup butter

4 eggs

INSTRUCTIONS

Boil water & butter, remove from heat, stir in flour. Add 1 egg & beat/repeat each egg. Beat until spreading consistency. Spread into 9 x 13 inch pan. Bake at 400°F until done. Let cool.

INGREDIENTS FOR FILLING

3 cups milk

8 oz. cream cheese

2 small instant french vanilla pudding

12 oz. cool whip

Chocolate syrup

Cream cheese tip: Make sure cream cheese is really soft so you don’t get a lumpy filling. You can put in microwave to soften.

Mix 1 cup milk with cream cheese (beat until no lumps) add rest of milk and both puddings. Mix well. Let stand a few minutes. Spread on cooled crust / cover with cool whip and drizzle with chocolate syrup. Refrigerate.

