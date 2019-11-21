Make your holidays a little sweeter with AJ Colby’s Chocolate Éclair

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WJW) — Every holiday table needs a sweet treat! Meteorologist AJ Colby is predicting that this one will be a favorite with everyone in your family.

AJ Colby’s Chocolate Éclair

INGREDIENTS

  • 1 cup water
  • 1 cup flour
  • ½ cup butter
  • 4 eggs

INSTRUCTIONS

  1. Boil water & butter, remove from heat, stir in flour.
  2. Add 1 egg & beat/repeat each egg. Beat until spreading consistency.
  3. Spread into 9 x 13 inch pan.
  4. Bake at 400°F until done.
  5. Let cool.

INGREDIENTS FOR FILLING

  • 3 cups milk
  • 8 oz. cream cheese
  • 2 small instant french vanilla pudding
  • 12 oz. cool whip
  • Chocolate syrup

Cream cheese tip: Make sure cream cheese is really soft so you don’t get a lumpy filling. You can put in microwave to soften.

  1. Mix 1 cup milk with cream cheese (beat until no lumps) add rest of milk and both puddings. Mix well. Let stand a few minutes.
  2. Spread on cooled crust / cover with cool whip and drizzle with chocolate syrup.
  3. Refrigerate.

More holiday recipes, here.

