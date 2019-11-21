Make your holidays a little sweeter with AJ Colby’s Chocolate Éclair

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WJW) — Every holiday table needs a sweet treat! Meteorologist AJ Colby is predicting that this one will be a favorite with everyone in your family.
AJ Colby’s Chocolate Éclair
INGREDIENTS
- 1 cup water
- 1 cup flour
- ½ cup butter
- 4 eggs
INSTRUCTIONS
- Boil water & butter, remove from heat, stir in flour.
- Add 1 egg & beat/repeat each egg. Beat until spreading consistency.
- Spread into 9 x 13 inch pan.
- Bake at 400°F until done.
- Let cool.
INGREDIENTS FOR FILLING
- 3 cups milk
- 8 oz. cream cheese
- 2 small instant french vanilla pudding
- 12 oz. cool whip
- Chocolate syrup
Cream cheese tip: Make sure cream cheese is really soft so you don’t get a lumpy filling. You can put in microwave to soften.
- Mix 1 cup milk with cream cheese (beat until no lumps) add rest of milk and both puddings. Mix well. Let stand a few minutes.
- Spread on cooled crust / cover with cool whip and drizzle with chocolate syrup.
- Refrigerate.