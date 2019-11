WASHINGTON, D.C. (WJW) – The U.S. Secret Service says they’ve detained a person who illegally tried to gain access to the White House complex Thursday morning.

According to the Secret Service, an unauthorized vehicle tried to get on the property by following another vehicle that was allowed to enter the property.

Several roads near the White House were closed while the situation was under investigation.

