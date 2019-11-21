I-Team: Cleveland Heights police believe woman was stabbed for wearing fur boots
CLEVELAND HEIGHTS – A woman is in custody after allegedly stabbing another woman at a local church, and police say the motive could be the victim was wearing fur boots.
The stabbing happened around 5 p.m. at Fairmount Presbyterian Church.
Police are still investigating the case.
Sources say the victim was taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.
The suspect is in custody and charges are expected to be filed soon.
41.520052 -81.556235