I-Team: Cleveland Heights police believe woman was stabbed for wearing fur boots

CLEVELAND HEIGHTS – A woman is in custody after allegedly stabbing another woman at a local church, and police say the motive could be the victim was wearing fur boots.

The stabbing happened around 5 p.m. at Fairmount Presbyterian Church.

Police are still investigating the case.

Sources say the victim was taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

The suspect is in custody and charges are expected to be filed soon.