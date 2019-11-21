× Free dental clinic at Huntington Convention Center of Cleveland

CLEVELAND (WJW) — No one loves going to the dentist, but how about this to ease your pain: There’s a FREE dental clinic Friday and Saturday at the Huntington Convention Center of Cleveland.

Medworks says it is hosting its third free, large-scale clinic on November 22 and 23.

More than 500 professional medical and support volunteers will provide dental screenings, extractions, fillings and cleanings to local residents in need.

According to Medworks, sealants and cleanings will be offered for children — and, all services are free of charge.

Medworks says dental care is the number one unmet health need in Ohio for low-income adults and children.

Doors open at 7 a.m. both Friday and Saturday at the convention center on Lakeside Avenue.

The event is first-come, first-serve.

