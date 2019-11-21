Fox Recipe Box: Stuffed Sweet Potato Casserole

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CLEVELAND, Oh -- It's vegan, filling and delicious. Sonia 'Vegan Vicki' Steele from Urban Sweetness showed Fox 8's Stefani Schaefer how to make a vegan Stuffed Sweet Potato Casserole just in time for Thanksgiving.

Stuffed Sweet Potato Casserole:

4 medium sweet potatoes

3 tablespoons brown sugar

3 tablespoons plant-based butter or country crock

1/2 teaspoon cinnamon

1/4 teaspoon nutmeg

Streusel Topping:

1/3 cup plant-based butter or country crock

2/3 cup brown sugar

1/2 cup flour

2/3 cup oats

1/2 teaspoon cinnamon

Preheat oven to 400 degrees

Scrub sweet potatoes and pat dry with a paper towel. Stick potatoes with a few holes.

Place sweet potatoes on a baking sheet and bake for 45 minutes- 1h 15 minutes.

Once sweet potatoes are done. When slightly cool, slice each sweet potato in half lengthwise.

Remove flesh out from sweet potatoes, leave some sweet potato around the edge of the sweet potato skin, so the skin won't collapse.

In mixing bowl, add filling, brown sugar, butter, cinnamon, and nutmeg and mash together. Gently scoop the filling back into the sweet potato skins.

In another mixing bowl, melt butter and add brown sugar, flour, oats, and cinnamon.

Add mixture to sweet potatoes evenly.

Return to the oven for 10 - 15 minutes, then add marshmallows the last 5 minutes. Remove when marshmallows are melted and browned on top of sweet potatoes.

Enjoy