Florida school district first in the world to use synthetic frogs for dissection in science class

PASCO COUNTY, Fla. (WJW) — Pasco County School District in Florida is switching to the use of synthetic frogs for dissection in science class.

The frogs were designed by SynDaver, who has been working on this technology for quite some time.

According to a press release, the synthetic female frog looks just like a real one and has skin, organs, a skeleton and muscles.

Students at J.W. Mitchell High School had the chance to try them out recently.

“SynFrog not only looks and feels like a real frog, it’s physically safer to dissect than a real preserved frog because it doesn’t contain potentially harmful chemicals like formalin,” said. Dr. Christopher Sakezles, founder and CEO of SynDaver.

SynDaver received initial funding from PETA for research and development of the product.

The animal rights organization applauded the school district for making the change.

“We look forward to schools around the world adopting this state-of-the-art technology that will not only save millions of frogs, but is a far more effective and safer teaching tool,” said Shalin G. Gala, PETA’s vice president of International Laboratory Methods.

To learn more about the SynFrog, CLICK HERE or watch the video below.