Dog stolen during burglary dies in Ohio Turnpike crash, suspected thieves charged by deputies

MILAN TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WJW) -- An Erie County family is mourning the death of their beloved dog who was killed after being stolen from their home by burglars.

The story began to unfold when a deputy with the Erie County Sheriff`s Office responded to a complaint about a couple making a scene outside a business in Milan Township. The deputy assumed that a dog that was with Jacob Spencer and Aleah Young was their pet. He would later learn that the couple had broken into a nearby home and stolen the victims’ dog, a 14 year old beagle-Boston terrier mix.

While the deputy was questioning Jacob Spencer, Aleah Young jumped in their car and sped away with the stolen dog inside. A short time later, Young caused an accident on the Ohio Turnpike that ended with a tractor trailer slamming into her car from behind. She survived, but the stolen dog died in the crash.

The deputy then had to break the bad news to the family that their longtime pet was gone.

"I know what it's like to lose a pet or put a pet down and it's very sad, very sad thing, very sad thing for the family. This is the end result of what happened because they chose to engage in that criminal conduct," said Erie County Sheriff, Paul Sigsworth.

An Erie County grand jury has returned indictments against Jacob Spencer and Aleah Young, charging them with breaking into the house. Young is facing an additional charge of cruelty to a companion animal for causing the death of the dog.

If convicted of violating Goddard's Law, the animal cruelty statue named after legendary Fox 8 Meteorologist Dick Goddard, she could face up to a year in prison. Investigators said she took advantage of the dog's friendly nature toward strangers,