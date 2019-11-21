Dayton gunman’s friend pleads guilty to firearms counts

DAYTON, Ohio (AP) — A friend of a gunman who killed nine people in a rampage in Dayton has pleaded guilty to two firearms charges unrelated to the deadly mass shooting.

Twenty-four-year-old Ethan Kollie pleaded Wednesday to lying on a federal firearms form and possessing a gun while using illegal drugs. The gun was unrelated to the mass killing.

U.S. District Judge Thomas Rose ordered a presentencing investigation and set sentencing for Feb. 20. He didn’t rule immediately on a defense request to reconsider bond for Kollie, who’s been jailed since early August.

Authorities have said there is no indication Kollie knew Connor Betts was planning the Aug. 4 shooting that killed nine people before police killed Betts.

Investigators say Kollie told them he bought body armor, a 100-round magazine and a part for Betts' gun.

