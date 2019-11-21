Cold front sweeping in overnight, showers on tap for your weekend

CLEVELAND (WJW) - A cold front sweeps in overnight Thursday knocking our 50s back into the mid 30s by daybreak.

There’s a small of risk of lake effect rain/snow showers east early Friday morning. It will be a bit blustery so you may want to grab a nice, warm jacket on the way out the door in the morning. Winds will gust over 25 mph which should produce wind chill in the 20s at times.

2 UPCOMING  SYSTEMS:

  1. PM Saturday – AM Sunday … rain/snow tapering very early Sunday … A brief changeover to snow possible Saturday night with minimal accumulation.
  2. Tuesday evening – Thanksgiving Eve (Wednesday) … showers to a rain/snow event before rapidly tapering mid-afternoon Wednesday (Timing is still questionable. Stay up on the latest Fox 8 Forecast.)

Here is our latest FOX 8 Day Forecast:

