Coin toss decides winner of Magnolia mayoral race

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MAGNOLIA, Ohio (WJW) — The Village of Magnolia held a coin toss Thursday deciding that Travis Boyd is the new mayor.

Before the toss, Boyd drew the highest card and got to pick whether he wanted to call "heads or tails" or flip the coin itself.

He called "heads" and the other candidate, Grant Downes, flipped the coin.

The candidates remained tied after all of the ballots were counted in both counties on Election Day. Boyd, 48, and Downes, 37, tied with 127 votes. In Carroll County, Downes won by two votes. However, in Stark County, Boyd won by two votes resulting in the tie.

But now, as of Thursday, a new mayor has been decided.

This is not the first mayoral tie in Magnolia. A coin has been used to determine tie races since the early 1940s in the county.