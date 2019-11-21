Cleveland Cavaliers honor team’s 50 seasons with new uniforms

CLEVELAND (WJW)– The Cleveland Cavaliers unveiled their newest uniforms on Thursday.

The 2019-2020 City Edition uniforms pay tribute to 50 seasons of Cavs basketball.

“We are excited to introduce this very special uniform during the Cavaliers 50th season because it encompasses the journey of the franchise that began in 1970,” said Tracy Marek, Cavs chief marketing officer, in a news release. “Every piece of the City Edition uniform is reflective of different eras of Cavaliers basketball and the memories and history made along the way.”

It’s the final of five uniforms for this season, joining the wine, white, black, and orange and powder blue.

The color combination is inspired by the Cavs from 2005 to 2010 with the gold lettering on the front as a nod to inaugural team in 1970. The typeface is a tribute to the 1994 jerseys when the Cavaliers started playing at the brand-new Gund Arena. The hashmark line on the side paneling resemble the design worn during the “Miracle of Richfield” in 1976.

The Cavaliers will wear them at the following games:

Tuesday, December 3 vs. Detroit Pistons 7 p.m.

Friday, December 6 vs. Orlando Magic 7:30 p.m.

Saturday, January 4 vs. Oklahoma City Thunder 7:30 p.m.

Sunday, January 5 vs. Minnesota Timberwolves 7:30 p.m.

Tuesday, January 7 vs. Detroit Pistons 7 p.m.

Monday, March 2 vs. Utah Jazz 7 p.m.

Wednesday, March 4 vs. Boston Celtics 7 p.m.

Saturday, March 7 vs. Denver Nuggets 7:30 p.m.

Thursday, March 26 vs. Los Angeles Lakers 7 p.m.

Monday, March 30 vs. Phoenix Suns 7:00 p.m.

There is also a special designed court for those 11 games.

