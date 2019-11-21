Browns fans surprised, upset by NFL’s decision to uphold Myles Garret’s indefinite suspension

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CLEVELAND (WJW) -- Many Browns fans were surprised and upset over the NFL’s decision to uphold defensive end Myles Garrett’s indefinite suspension.

“I think it was a little harsh, and then it’s indefinite so we’re not sure when he’s coming back,” said Sue Edmonds.

“That’s ridiculous,” added Jen Poland.

Fans don’t condone Garrett hitting Mason Rudolph over the head with his own helmet, but say the Steelers quarterback provoked the incident, by first trying to pull off Myles helmet and then kick him in the groin.

For which, Rudolph was fined, but not suspended.

“If he (Garrett) was then they both should be,” said Trent Moody.

“They more or less just dwelled on Garrett,” said Roshalle Woods, “Instead of what initiated it.”

Garrett maintains he heard a racial remark, but the league says they haven’t seen evidence to support the claim.

Still some fans feel there is no place for that kind reaction in football and that it sets a bad example for younger athletes.

“I’m not surprised you can’t have that stuff in the NFL, the NFL’s had enough problems,” said Chris Wyatt.

But a growing number of fans are beginning to stand up for Garrett,\ and say he’s a good person off the field who does a lot for the city.

They hope the NFL will consider that moving forward and not permanently ruin Garrett’s career.

“It hurts bad because he’s a very good player and he does so much off the field no one took that into account,” said Edmonds.

