Add a little spice to your holiday table with Natalie Herbick’s deviled eggs

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WJW) — They're secretly spicy and absolutely delicious!
FOX 8's Own Natalie Herbick makes deviled eggs that always steal the show. Try them at your house this holiday season.
Natalie Herbick’s Secretly Spicy Deviled Eggs
INGREDIENTS
- 6 hard-cooked eggs
- 2 tbsp. mayonnaise
- 1 tsp. mustard
- ½ tsp. salt (optional)
- 1 tsp. hot sauce, or to taste
- 1 pinch of paprika, or to taste
INSTRUCTIONS
- Slice eggs in half lengthwise and remove yolks; set whites aside. Mash yolks with a fork in a small bowl.
- Stir in mayonnaise, mustard, salt, and hot sauce; mix well.
- Stuff or pipe egg yolk mixture into egg whites.
- Sprinkle with paprika.
- Refrigerate until serving.