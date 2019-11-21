Add a little spice to your holiday table with Natalie Herbick’s deviled eggs

Posted 10:11 pm, November 21, 2019, by
Data pix.

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WJW) — They're secretly spicy and absolutely delicious!

FOX 8's Own Natalie Herbick makes deviled eggs that always steal the show. Try them at your house this holiday season.

Natalie Herbick’s Secretly Spicy Deviled Eggs

INGREDIENTS

  • 6 hard-cooked eggs
  • 2 tbsp. mayonnaise
  • 1 tsp. mustard
  • ½ tsp. salt (optional)
  • 1 tsp. hot sauce, or to taste
  • 1 pinch of paprika, or to taste

INSTRUCTIONS

  1. Slice eggs in half lengthwise and remove yolks; set whites aside. Mash yolks with a fork in a small bowl.
  2. Stir in mayonnaise, mustard, salt, and hot sauce; mix well.
  3. Stuff or pipe egg yolk mixture into egg whites.
  4. Sprinkle with paprika.
  5. Refrigerate until serving.

More holiday recipes, here.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.