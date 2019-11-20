Two people pistol-whipped in string of robberies targeting businesses in NW Canton

CANTON, Ohio (WJW) – Police in Canton are investigating 5 robberies that took place in Northwest Canton Monday.

The first robbery happened at a gas station in the 2400 block of Tuscarawas St E around 10 a.m.

According to a police report, three men came in the store and hit the clerk with a gun.

They took a cell phone, cash and lottery tickets.

The next incident was in the 2900 block of 12th St NW. about an hour and a half later.

In that case, two suspects got away with cash.

The same location was hit that night at 7 p.m. by a single suspect.

About 45 minutes later, anoter gas station in the 2200 block of Tuscarawas St NW was targeted.

The suspect took cigarettes and money.

Later that same night around 11 p.m., a person was held at gunpoint inside a Subway in the 160 block of Dueber Ave SW.

One person inside the business was hit with a gun.

The suspects were armed with a handgun and a rifle.

According to a police report, the suspects took cash and a safe.

If you have any information that can help police, call the tip line at (330)489-3117.