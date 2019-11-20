× Three charged in Ohio University student’s death appear in court

ATHENS, Ohio (WJW)–Three of the nine people charged in the death of a Ohio University student appeared in court Wednesday morning for their arraignment.

The Athens County prosecutor announced indictments Tuesday related to 18-year-old Collin Wiant’s death last November and allegations about a fraternity he’d sought to join.

Seven of the defendants were in the Sigma Pi fraternity.

Saxon Angell-Perez, James Dylan Wanke and Dominic A. Figliola all pleaded not guilty at their arraignments.

Angell-Perez, of Columbus, is charged with permitting drug abuse, a felony of the fifth degree; hazing, a misdemeanor of the fourth degree; and trafficking in cocaine, a felony of the fifth degree.

Figliola, of Athens, is charged with permitting drug abuse, a felony of the fifth degree; Hazing, a misdemeanor of the fourth degree; aggravated trafficking in drugs, a felony of the fourth degree; and failure to comply with underage alcohol laws, an unclassified misdemeanor.

Wanke is charged with involuntary manslaughter, a felony of the first degree; two counts of trafficking in harmful intoxicants, felonies of the fifth degree; involuntary manslaughter, a felony of the third degree; and improperly dispensing or distributing nitrous oxide, a misdemeanor of the fourth degree.

The others facing charges are:

Joshua Thomas Androsac, 20, of Lewis Center, Ohio, permitting drug abuse, a felony of the fifth degree; Hazing, a misdemeanor of the fourth degree; involuntary manslaughter, a felony of the first degree; two counts of trafficking in harmful intoxicants, felonies of the fifth degree; and trafficking in cocaine, a felony of the fifth degree.

Corbin Michael Gustafson, 22, reckless homicide, a felony of the third degree.

Zachary Herskovitz, 22, of Coraopolis, PA, permitting drug abuse, a felony of the fifth degree; hazing, a misdemeanor of the fourth degree.

Cullen Willi McLaughlin, 20, two counts of trafficking in L.S.D., felonies of the fifth degree.

Elijah Robert Wahib, 22, of Westlake, Ohio, tampering with evidence, a felony of the third degree; permitting drug abuse, a felony of the fifth degree; hazing, a misdemeanor of the fourth degree; assault, a misdemeanor of the first degree; obstructing justice, a felony of the fifth degree; and failure to comply with underage alcohol laws, an unspecified misdemeanor.

Stephan Brent Lewis, 27, trafficking in harmful intoxicants, a felony of the fifth degree; and improperly dispensing or distributing nitrous oxide, a misdemeanor of the fourth degree.

Wiant’s family sued Sigma Pi, alleging he died of asphyxiation after ingesting nitrous oxide provided to and forced on him by fraternity members.

The fraternity denied those allegations and said Wiant wasn’t a pledge when he died. The university later expelled Sigma Pi.

