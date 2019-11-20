Texas school district providing free meals to students over Thanksgiving break

WATCH LIVE: Two more government officials testifying in impeachment hearing

DALLAS, Texas (WJW) — A school district in Texas is providing students with free meals over Thanksgiving break.

According to WFAA, students ages 18 and under can receive a morning snack and lunch at participating campuses within the Dallas Independent School District.

The free food will be offered Monday through Wednesday at designated times.

School officials also said that students turning 19 during the school year would be eligible for the free food.

