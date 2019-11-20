Quiet overnight, rain heading your way Thursday

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CLEVELAND (WJW) - A quiet night is on the way with a few breaks in the overcast. You may notice the waning “Beaver Moon of November” floating overhead. Lows will generally be in the 30s so a jacket would most certainly be in order tonight.

The next weather system arrives on the scene Thursday during the late afternoon with on and off showers continuing into the overnight hours, adding up to less than 0.1″ of an inch.

3 UPCOMING WEATHER SYSTEMS:

PM Thursday – AM Friday … showery event overall PM Saturday – AM Sunday … rain/snow tapering very early Sunday … Confidence increasing for showers Saturday. A brief changeover to snow possible Saturday night with minimal accumulation. Tuesday evening-Thanksgiving Eve (Wednesday) … showers to a rain/snow event before rapidly tapering mid-afternoon Wednesday (Timing is still questionable. Stay tuned please.)

Here is our latest FOX 8 Day Forecast:

