President Trump gives letter offering best wishes for full, complete recovery to injured Ohio trooper

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WJW) — President Donald Trump is offering his best wishes to an injured Ohio State Highway Patrol officer.

State Representative Haraz N. Ghanbari says he presented Trooper Jason Phillips with a letter from the president Wednesday at the Highway Patrol’s Academy in Columbus following committee meetings and session at the statehouse.

“I presented him with a letter from President Trump extending his best wishes to Trooper Phillips for a full and complete recovery,” Rep. Ghanbari said on Facebook.

The letter reads:

Dear Trooper Phillips, I recently learned of your courage and determination to protect and serve your community. You honorably represent the bravery and dedication of our Nation’s law enforcement officers who comprise the thin blue line separating good from evil and order from lawlessness. Melania and I pray you remain strong and send our very best wishes for your full and complete recovery. May God bless you, your family, and your fellow officers in the Ohio State Highway Patrol. Sincerely,

Donald J. Trump

Trooper Phillips was critically injured this past June when his cruiser was struck head-on by by an alleged impaired driver going the wrong way on I-71. He spent a significant time in intensive care and was discharged from the hospital in August.

Last month he returned to his post for the first time since the accident.

According to Rep. Ghanbari, Trooper Phillips continues to recover and “is thankful for the thoughts and prayers from across the country.”

“I have faith in this young Trooper’s determination and grit to make a full recovery,” the representative said. “I am thankful to have befriended the Trooper and his family, and was honored to speak with those who saved his life.”

