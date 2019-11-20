Over $100,000 worth of merchandise stolen from Middleburgh Heights hobby shop

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MIDDLEBURGH HEIGHTS, Ohio (WJW) -- A closed sign hangs on the front door of The Bad L’s Hobby shop in Middleburgh Heights.

Owner Bob Lusch was forced to close after the store was robbed early Tuesday morning.

Lusch estimates over a $100,000 worth of radio controlled and slot cars were stolen.

“The thieves were very knowledgeable about slot cars and what they needed to take to get the most money of them,” said Lusch.

Police say the burglars broke in through the back door and emptied hundreds of boxes.

“This is my husband’s collection, he’s been doing this for 40 years. He’s collecting stuff from the 60s, 70s, 80s, 90s, they’ve been stolen and we can’t replace them,” said Jane Lusch.

Now, Lusch is forced to comb through what’s left of his inventory and his life’s work.

“It makes me sad, angry. 98% of the things they took are irreplaceable. It would take me 25-30 years to get it back,” said Lusch.

The Bad L Hobby has security cameras, however they were unplugged at the time due to renovations in the store.

Lusch hopes to reopen by Friday night.