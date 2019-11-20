× NFL upholds one-game suspension for Browns defensive tackle Larry Ogunjobi

BEREA, Ohio (WJW)– NFL officials upheld the suspension of Browns defensive tackle Larry Ogunjobi while a decision on defensive end Myles Garrett will come later this week.

Appeals officer James Thrash upheld the one-game suspension, but rescinded the $10,000 fine for Ogunjobi.

Thrash also heard the appeal for Garret’s indefinite suspension on Wednesday. Appeals officer Derrick Brooks heard the case for Steelers center Maurkice Pouncey and his three-game suspension on Tuesday. The league said those rulings will be issued later this week.

The three faced discipline following the Thursday night game between the Browns and Steelers. In the final 8 seconds, an on-field brawl broke out. It escalated when Garrett pulled off the helmet of Steelers quarterback Mason Rudolph and hit him in the head with it.

Continuing coverage of this story here