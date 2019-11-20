NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell says this is how Myles Garrett could end his indefinite suspension

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WJW) – Cleveland Browns DE Myles Garrett will appeal his indefinite suspension from the NFL Wednesday, according to multiple reports.

The NFL suspended Garrett following an on-field brawl last Thursday night.

Garrett clubbed Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Mason Rudolph in the head with his helmet during the fight.

According to reports, Garrett’s appeal will be heard by two appeals officers, James Thrash and Derrick Brooks.

Both are former NFL players who have been appointed by the NFL and the NFL Players Association.

Garrett’s minimum suspension is for the rest of the regular season, which is six games if the Browns don’t make the postseason.

That would make it one of the longest suspensions for on-field incidents in NFL history.

Garrett is asking for the penalty to be reduced.

He released an apology Friday afternoon.

“I lost my cool and what I did was selfish and unacceptable. I know that we are all responsible for our actions and I can only prove my true character through my actions moving forward. I want to apologize to Mason Rudolph, my teammates, our entire organization, our fans and to the NFL. I know I have to be accountable for what happened, learn from my mistake and I fully intend to do so.”

According to NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell, Garrett’s remorse is a crucial part of ending the suspension.

Goodell spoke with Pre-Flight Playbook after the initial incident, but before Garrett had filed the appeal.

“There’s no place for that in the game…that’s just completely outside the game of football,” Goodell said

“It’s just not Myles Garrett here,” he noted, acknowledging the incident involved several players.

There is no precedent for the incident in the NFL, and Goodell says that was why the suspension was handed down so quickly.

“It was in my view, and I think our football people, something that had to be dealt with very quickly and very firmly to make it clear to players that is not acceptable,” Goodell said.

He also spoke to what they are looking for from a player who is appealing a punishment.

“We’ll make a judgment on does he have remorse, does he understand why it’s not acceptable, do we understand what he’s going to do to make sure it doesn’t happen again. Those are the things that are going to be very important for us…If they get it and they understand that they make a mistake, and say, ‘I’m committed to changing,’ you’re usually on a good path.”

Continuing coverage here.