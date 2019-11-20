× Newburgh Heights partners with Tiffin University on 1981 cold case death of 17-year-old

NEW BURGH HEIGHTS, Ohio (WJW)– The Newburgh Heights Police Department is partnering with Tiffin University to take a new look at the 1981 death of 17-year-old Kurt Sova.

The high school student disappeared after he went to a party on Harvard Avenue in Newburgh Heights on Oct. 23, 1981. His parents reported him missing and searched the surrounding area.

Five days later, Sova’s body was found in a ravine about 500 yards away from the party. Newburgh Heights police said the coroner could not determine his cause of death and there were no signs of foul play. However, Sova had been dead less than 24 hours. Investigators concluded his body was placed there after his death.

A criminal justice professor and a dozen students at Tiffin will analyze evidence in the case. There is also a reward from Crime Stoppers of Cuyahoga County of up to $5,000 for information leading to an arrest.

The police department said it will have a news conference on Dec. 3, as it hopes to reach potential witnesses.

Sova’s case was featured on “Unsolved Mysteries” in 1988.