Myles Garrett leaves appeal hearing, decision expected this week

NEW YORK (WJW)– Myles Garrett left his appeal hearing with NFL officials after two hours, ESPN’s Dianna Russini reported on Wednesday.

A decision could come over the next two days, according to Russini.

Myles Garrett leaves his appeal hearing after less than 2 hours. #Browns pic.twitter.com/0DQ0GXF0CV — Dianna (@diannaESPN) November 20, 2019

The Cleveland Browns defensive end was suspended indefinitely following Thursday night’s game with the Pittsburgh Steelers. In the final 8 seconds, Garrett and Steelers quarterback Mason Rudolph became involved in an on-field brawl. It escalated when Garrett pulled off Rudolph’s helmet and hit him in the head with it.

If his suspension is not reduced, it is the longest for a single on-field incident in NFL history.

