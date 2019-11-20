WATCH LIVE: House impeachment inquiry testimony

Myles Garrett leaves appeal hearing, decision expected this week

Posted 11:56 am, November 20, 2019, by

NEW YORK (WJW)– Myles Garrett left his appeal hearing with NFL officials after two hours, ESPN’s Dianna Russini reported on Wednesday.

A decision could come over the next two days, according to Russini.

The Cleveland Browns defensive end was suspended indefinitely following Thursday night’s game with the Pittsburgh Steelers. In the final 8 seconds, Garrett and Steelers quarterback Mason Rudolph became involved in an on-field brawl. It escalated when Garrett pulled off Rudolph’s helmet and hit him in the head with it.

If his suspension is not reduced, it is the longest for a single on-field incident in NFL history.

Continuing coverage of this story here

Related stories
Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.