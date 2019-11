Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CLEVELAND (WJW) - FOX 8 and Amanda Berry are working together to find the missing.

Kaden Perez is 16.

He was last seen on October 23 in Cleveland.

He was wearing black jogging pants and a black hooded sweatshirt on the day of his disappearance.

He is about 6' tall and weighs approximately 150 pounds.

Anyone with information regarding his whereabouts is asked to contact the Cuyahoga County Sheriff at (216) 348-4232.

Other missing cases here.