Man robs Little Caesars in Cleveland at gunpoint

CLEVELAND (WJW)– The Cleveland Division of Police released photos on Wednesday of the man suspected of robbing a pizza shop on Oct. 7.

The man knocked on the window of the Little Caesars on Harvard Avenue as the employee was closing. The worker said she thought the man was a customer so she asked him to lower the hood on his sweatshirt before letting him into the store, according to the police report.

The man complied, but once inside, he pulled out a hand gun. He told the woman, “I’m not going to hurt you, just give me all your money.”

The suspect got away with $200.

Anyone with information is asked to call Cleveland police.