Lock 3 adds ice bicycles to its winter fun

AKRON, Ohio (WJW)– There’s a new addition to Winterblast at Lock 3 in Akron.

Visitors can now enjoy ice bikes on the Huntington Ice Rink. They’re perfect for non-skaters.

Reservations for the ice bikes and ice bumper cars must be made online or in person.

Winterblast, now in its 16th year, starts Nov. 29 with the tree lighting ceremony. Then on Nov. 30 is the Welcome Santa Parade.

“Winterblast is a hallmark of the Akron holiday season,” Mayor Dan Horrigan said. “It’s well worth the effort to navigate the downtown construction and stop by Lock 3 for a truly unique and enjoyable experience—whether that’s skating on the ice rink, strolling past the magical, animated window displays, or attending one of the many unique seasonal events. There truly is something for everyone during Winterblast.”

Click here for the full Winterblast calendar