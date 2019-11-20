Local clothing company sells ‘Pittsburgh Started It’ t-shirts after fight at Browns-Steelers game

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CLEVELAND (WJW) — A local clothing designer is selling t-shirts in response to the fight that broke out between Cleveland Browns defensive end Myles Garrett and Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Mason Rudolph at Thursday night's game.

GV Art + Design is selling a t-shirt that reads "Pittsburgh started it."

And, of course it's in Cleveland brown and orange!

"In no way do we condone the actions of Myles, and what he did," the company wrote on their website. "But we will never forget. Pittsburgh Started it. Show your support of a good guy who made one bad mistake with this new tee."

The "Pittsburgh Started It" tees are selling for $28. They are available in sizes from XS to 3XL.

You can purchase them online, here, or in select GV stores.

In no way do we condone what Myles did. But after hearing takes from those who played and the lack of apologies from the other side. We must never forget... Pittsburgh Started It! RT to show your support for a really good guy who made one bad mistake. Available online now! pic.twitter.com/46MpKaywIE — GV Art + Apparel (@GVartwork) November 20, 2019

Garrett was suspended indefinitely following Thursday night's game with the Pittsburgh Steelers. In the final 8 seconds, Garrett and Steelers quarterback Mason Rudolph became involved in an on-field brawl. It escalated when Garrett pulled off Rudolph's helmet and hit him in the head with it.

If his suspension is not reduced, it is the longest for a single on-field incident in NFL history.

