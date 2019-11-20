‘Joker’ sequel in the works; actor Joaquin Phoenix likely to return as title character

(WJW) — A “Joker” sequel is in the works with director Todd Phillips, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

The website also reports that star Joaquin Phoenix is likely to return as the Joker.

The Warner Bros. film presents the backstory of the man who becomes Batman’s classic foe. It probes the journey of a disturbed man with a penetrating laugh into a killer.

“Joker” shattered box office records when it opened last month to $96 million in North America. The film was able to find an audience despite putting critics and authorities on edge over its depiction of violence. It’s now crossed the $1 billion mark.

