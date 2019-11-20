WATCH LIVE: House impeachment inquiry testimony

‘Joker’ sequel in the works; actor Joaquin Phoenix likely to return as title character

Posted 10:47 am, November 20, 2019, by , Updated at 10:50AM, November 20, 2019

(WJW) — A “Joker” sequel is in the works with director Todd Phillips, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

The website also reports that star Joaquin Phoenix is likely to return as the Joker.

The Warner Bros. film presents the backstory of the man who becomes Batman’s classic foe. It probes the journey of a disturbed man with a penetrating laugh into a killer.

“Joker” shattered box office records when it opened last month to $96 million in North America. The film was able to find an audience despite putting critics and authorities on edge over its depiction of violence. It’s now crossed the $1 billion mark.

Read more here. 

Related stories
Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.