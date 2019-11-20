Get ready to slide! Ohio’s fastest, tallest toboggan chutes opening next Friday

STRONGSVILLE, Ohio (WJW) — Who’s ready for winter weather fun? Because the Cleveland Metroparks are getting ready to slide into the snow!

Ohio’s tallest and fastest toboggan chutes are set to open the day after Thanksgiving.

According to the Metroparks, the Chalet at Mill Stream Run Reservation will officially open to tobogganers on Friday, November 29.

The Chalet in Mill Stream Run Reservation features two 700-foot chutes that drop 70 feet reaching speeds of 50 mph. The chutes will operate with or without snow through early March, weather permitting.

Tobogganing is available Fridays from 6 p.m. to 10:30 p.m., Saturdays noon to 10:30 p.m. and Sundays noon to 5 p.m.

Gloves are required and riders must be at least 42 inches tall.

All-day tickets are $12 for adults, and $10 for children 11 and under. One ride is $6.

They also offer group rates for parties of 20+ who schedule their visit at least two weeks in advance. Students can also get a discount rate of $9 on Friday nights (excluding holiday hours) with a valid school ID.

Season passes are also available.

Click here for more information.