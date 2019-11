Please enable Javascript to watch this video

(WJW) - This month FOX 8 and Kaulig Giving are saluting veterans as Cleveland's Own.

Today, we're honoring Ensign Mitchell Centanne.

The Mentor High School graduate was one of just 10 people in the U.S. chosen for a Navy nursing scholarship.

He graduated from Kent State and currently serves as a psychiatric nurse at the Balboa Naval Hospital in San Diego.

