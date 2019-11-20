Cleveland police still in need of more officers to fill the ranks

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CLEVELAND (WJW)-- The FOX 8 I-Team is investigating if the city of Cleveland is following through on promises to put more police officers on your streets.

We found the size of the force has grown this year. Although, this has not been enough to end questions about staffing.

The Cleveland Division of Police has been under fire for years for not employing enough officers to handle 911 calls, and investigate homicides and sex crimes.

The city also has said for years it is working hard to expand the force. So, we looked at the numbers.

For 2019, the division said 106 officers have left the force for various reasons , including retirement. In the meantime, 180 rookies have graduated from the training academy.

So, the force has grown by dozens. Yet, the division of police is not nearly finished trying to build up the ranks.

Next week, Cleveland City Council will hold a hearing on this taking a critical look at the numbers and what it means to you.

The police chief’s office said the division now has 1,634 officers and79 more recruits are going through training. City hall has also said more academy classes for more recruits are also scheduled for next year.