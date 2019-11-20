WATCH LIVE: Cleveland police searching for suspect who ‘intentionally’ struck fire truck with his car

CLEVELAND (WJW) – Cleveland police are searching for a suspect who struck a fire truck with his car Wednesday night.

According to Cleveland fire, Engine 31 was responding to a call on Octavia Road and Euclid Avenue for reports of a man who was slumped over in his vehicle.

Dispatchers were told the man may be violent.

Investigators say the man attempted to get around the fire truck by “intentionally slamming” into it multiple times.

The suspect was eventually able to get away.

No one was hurt, however Cleveland fire says Engine 31 is still in service despite the damage.

This is a developing story. FOX 8 will provide more information as it becomes available.