Cleveland police look for endangered missing 12-year-old girl

CLEVELAND (WJW)– The Cleveland Division of Police is asking for the public’s help locating a missing 12-year-old girl.

Tajianna Hobson was reported missing Tuesday evening. According to the police report, she left the home where she was staying on Firwood Road to go see her sister at an apartment in Euclid. Euclid police said they checked the apartment and received no response.

Tajianna was wearing a green camouflage coat with a pink hood and light blue jeans. She is 5 feet tall and weighs 100 pounds.

Anyone with information is asked to call Cleveland police.