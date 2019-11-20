× Cleveland man wanted for child rape arrested in West Virginia

HUNTINGTON, West Virginia (WJW) – The U.S. Marshals office reports members of its task force arrested John Hauserman, 22, for rape in Huntington, West Virginia Tuesday.

Hauserman was wanted by the Cleveland Division of Police for sexual assaults that occurred over a multiple month period this year.

The victim is a child under the age of 13, according to the U.S. Marshals office.

Law enforcement officers developed information that Houserman fled the Cleveland area and was living near southern Ohio and possibly into West Virginia, according to a press release.

Investigators arrested him in a shopping center parking lot Tuesday.

Hauserman will remain in the Cabell County jail until he can be extradited back to Cleveland.

U.S. Marshal Peter Elliott stated, “Cleveland Police worked hard to identify this suspect… a dangerous predator is off the streets.”

Anyone with information concerning any wanted fugitive can contact the Northern Ohio Violent Fugitive Task Force at 1-866-4WANTED (1-866-492-6833).

You may also anonymously text in a tip by texting the keyword “WANTED” and your tip to TIP411 (847411).